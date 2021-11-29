Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,960 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,960 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Nov. 16-28.

A total of 1,097,128 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 19-24.

A total of 16,853 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 585 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 22.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.9%.

A total of 15,395,922 tests have been administered to 4,519,475 Hoosiers.

There are currently 1,977 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 7,702,732 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,430,689 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,005,918 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 261,862,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,204,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.