Coronavirus

ISDH: 3,005 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,005 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 11-12.

A total of 1,162,284 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 3 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8.

A total of 17,471 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 613 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 26.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.2%.

A total of 15,972,736 tests have been administered to 4,626,997 Hoosiers.

There are 2,934 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Dec. 8.

ISDH says 8,127,494 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,501,249 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,043,144 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 270,667,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,310,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.