ISDH: 302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 302 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 7.

A total of 747,447 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 10 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between June 4 and June 6.

A total of 13,278 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 418 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 7.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.6%.

There are currently 614 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,572,711 tests have been administered to 3,527,622 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,297,222 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,602,304 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 720,241 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 173,700,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,739,000 deaths.

