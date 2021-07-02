Coronavirus

ISDH: 302 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 302 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 1.

A total of 754,724 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between June 26 and July 1.

A total of 13,439 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 424 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.2%.

There are currently 417 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,880,064 tests have been administered to 3,587,191 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,638,812 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,828,186 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 729,521 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 182,761,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,957,000 deaths.

