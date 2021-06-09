Coronavirus

ISDH: 308 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 308 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 8.

A total of 747,799 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between Dec. 9, 2020 and June 8.

A total of 13,289 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 419 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.4%.

There are currently 584 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,588,907 tests have been administered to 3,530,620 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,329,586 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,623,766 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 721,023 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 174,070,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,749,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

