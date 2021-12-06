Coronavirus

ISDH: 3,080 new COVID cases; no additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,080 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 4-5.

A total of 1,130,719 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Dec. 5.

A total of 17,137 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, an addition of 20 deaths since Friday. Another 599 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.4%.

A total of 15,687,135 tests have been administered to 4,572,996 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,496 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19, about 100 more than a day earlier. That’s the most hospitalizations in Indiana since Sept. 17.

ISDH says 7,921,170 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,467,362 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,022,270 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 266,295,600 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,260,600 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.