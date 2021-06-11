Coronavirus

ISDH: 314 new COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 314 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 10.

A total of 748,658 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says four additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between June 9 and June 10.

A total of 13,295 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 419 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3%.

There are currently 553 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,624,243 tests have been administered to 3,536,566 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,367,723 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,650,441 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 722,388 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 174,949,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,775,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.