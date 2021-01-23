ISDH: 3,188 new COVID-19 cases; 50 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 3,188 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Nov. 8 and Jan. 22.

A total of 608,519 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 50 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 7 and Jan. 22. ISDH says 17 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 22.

A total of 9,317 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 376 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 18.6%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 10.1%.

There are currently 2,134 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,701,500 tests have been administered to 2,890,956 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 388,141 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 98,288,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 54,255,000 recoveries and more than 2,109,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

