ISDH: 3,205 new COVID-19 cases; 26 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 3,205 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 while the newly reported deaths are from between Sept. 25 and Oct. 29.

In total, there are 175,893 COVID-19 cases and 4,024 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 236 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 41,181 new tests have now been received. Of those, 14,157 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between June 23 and Oct. 29.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,863,919 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 14.6%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 45,179,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 30,367,000 recoveries and more than 1,183,000 deaths.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

