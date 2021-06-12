Coronavirus

ISDH: 336 new COVID-19 cases; 30 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 336 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 11.

A total of 749,097 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 30 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between April 5 and June 11.

A total of 13,324 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 421 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.0%.

There are currently 541 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,643,374 tests have been administered to 3,539,921 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,384,791 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,662,482 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 722,844 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 175,363,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,786,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.