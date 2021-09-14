Coronavirus

ISDH: 3,580 more COVID-19 cases; 91 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,580 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13.

A total of 913,528 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Tuesday, ISDH reported 91 new deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. The deaths occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 13.

A total of 14,482 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 458 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 21%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.8%.

There are currently 2,687 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,903,528 tests have been administered to 4,060,372 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,3563,906 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,175,016 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 805,863 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 225,520,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,643,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.