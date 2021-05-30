Coronavirus

ISDH: 360 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 360 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between May 28 and May 29.

A total of 743,696 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between May 28 and May 29.

A total of 13,203 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 695 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,439,281 tests have been administered to 3,499,097 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,160,921 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,512,956 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 170,044,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,535,000 deaths.

