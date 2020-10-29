ISDH: 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 33 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 3,649 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28 while the newly reported deaths are from between Aug. 8 and Oct. 28.

In total, there are 172,730 COVID-19 cases and 4,024 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 236 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 39,180 new tests have now been received. Of those, 14,321 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between July 20 and Oct. 28.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,822,852 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 14%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 44,627,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 30,115,000 recoveries and more than 1,176,000 deaths.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

