Coronavirus

ISDH: 370 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 370 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 31.

A total of 744,213 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between May 27 and May 31.

A total of 13,211 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.7%.

There are currently 679 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,452,758 tests have been administered to 3,502,798 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,169,980 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,517,639 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 170,798,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,551,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.