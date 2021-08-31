Coronavirus

ISDH: 3,720 new COVID-19 cases; 69 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,720 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 30.

A total of 858,566 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 69 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths happened between Aug. 16 and Aug. 30.

A total of 14,049 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 442 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 18.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.1%.

There are currently 2,300 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,283,602 tests have been administered to 3,920,087 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,223,659 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,101,013 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 763,435 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 217,340,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,513,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.