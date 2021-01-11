ISDH: 3,726 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths; new strain of virus in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 3,726 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Jan. 10.

A total of 567,338 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 30 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10. ISDH says 7 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 10.

A total of 8,643 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 373 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 28.4%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 16.5%.

There are currently 2,537 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,109,153 tests have been administered to 2,752,524 individuals.

On Monday, ISDH also announced that a new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in Indiana, the same one identified found in the United Kingdom in the fall.

“It’s common for viruses to mutate, and we are seeing that occur with COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible.”

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 367,800 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 90,382,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 50,087,000 recoveries and more than 1,936,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

