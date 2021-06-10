Coronavirus

ISDH: 374 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 374 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 9.

A total of 748,259 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says two additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred on June 8.

A total of 13,291 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 419 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.2%.

There are currently 584 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,606,636 tests have been administered to 3,533,954 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,351,177 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,638,326 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 721,681 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 174,490,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,759,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.