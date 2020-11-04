ISDH: 3,756 new COVID-19 cases; 25 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 3,756 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 31 and Nov.3.

In total, there are 191,764 COVID-19 cases and 4,224 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 240 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 37,526 new tests have now been received. Of those, 15,159 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between July 31 and Nov. 3.

According to ISDH, there have been 3,032,762 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 16.7%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 47,656,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 31,722,000 recoveries and more than 1,217,000 deaths.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

