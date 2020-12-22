ISDH: 3,758 new COVID-19 cases, 143 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals at 24.2%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

On Sunday, ISDH said 3,758 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were recorded between Nov. 20 and Dec. 21. Of the new cases, 3,729 were recorded on Monday.

A total of 471,876 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 143 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 10 and Dec. 21. ISDH says 26 of the deaths occurred on Monday.

A total of 7,244 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 337 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 24.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all individuals is 12.2%.

There are currently 3,064 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,330,603 tests have been administered to 2,545,018 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 302,558 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 77,556,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 43,785,000 recoveries and more than 1,706,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

