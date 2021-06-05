Coronavirus

ISDH: 387 new COVID-19 cases; 23 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 387 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 4.

A total of 746,554 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 23 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between May 6 and June 4.

A total of 13,267 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 418 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.1%.

There are currently 625 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,538,415 tests have been administered to 3,520,815 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,255,695 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,574,136 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 717,892 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 172,661,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,714,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.