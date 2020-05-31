ISDH: 397 new positive cases of coronavirus; 9 more Hoosiers die

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 397 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths.

In total, there are 34,574 COVID-19 cases and 1,967 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 261,546 tests administered in the state.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 6,104,980 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2,589,000 recoveries and more than 369,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Deaprtment of Health on May 29, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.