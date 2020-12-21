ISDH: 3,978 more COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals at 24.3%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

On Sunday, ISDH said 3,978 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were recorded between Nov. 20 and Dec. 20. Of the new cases, 3,940 were recorded on Sunday.

A total of 468,219 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 31 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20. ISDH says six of the deaths occurred on Sunday.

A total of 7,101 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 337 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

Trending Headlines

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 24.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all individuals is 12.2%.

There are currently 2,967 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 2,523,679 tests have been administered to 2,533,672 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 295,743 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 76,975,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 43,397,000 recoveries and more than 1,695,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 16, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.