Coronavirus

ISDH: 405 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 405 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between June 2 and June 3.

A total of 746,135 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between Jan. 11 and June 3.

A total of 13,244 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.2%.

There are currently 652 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,519,723 tests have been administered to 3,517,652 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,210,272 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,543,834 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 172,238,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,703,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.