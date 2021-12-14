Coronavirus

ISDH: 4,057 new COVID-19 cases, 90 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,057 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 2-13.

A total of 1,166,283 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 90 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 24 to Dec. 13.

A total of 17,562 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 614 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.1%.

A total of 16,008,198 tests have been administered to 4,632,833 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,020 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,154,954 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,505,850 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,047,226 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 271,325,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,318,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.