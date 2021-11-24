Coronavirus

ISDH: 4,070 new COVID-19 cases; 17 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,070 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded between Nov. 20 and Nov. 23.

A total of 1,084,488 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 17 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23.

A total of 16,805 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 581 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 21.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11%.

A total of 15,276,538 tests have been administered to 4,495,695 Hoosiers.

There are currently 1,842 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 7,630,162 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,422,242 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 996,730 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 259,062,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,170,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.