Coronavirus

ISDH: 4,080 new COVID cases; 117 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,080 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded between Nov. 28 and 29.

A total of 1,101,185 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 117 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 6-29.

A total of 16,970 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 587 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 12.2%.

A total of 15,426,009 tests have been administered to 4,524,536 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,203 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 7,727,869 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,435,625 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,008,348 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 262,588,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,212,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.