ISDH: 4,120 new COVID-19 cases; 14 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,120 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 19.

A total of 817,149 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 14 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those new deaths occurred between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19.

A total of 13,797 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 431 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 19.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.6%.

There are currently 1,744 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,810,025 tests have been administered to 3,798,842 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,094,533 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,038,067 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 749,746 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 210,188,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,407,000 deaths.

