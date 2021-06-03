Coronavirus

ISDH: 418 new COVID-19 cases; 20 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 418 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 2.

A total of 745,690 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 20 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between Jan. 22 and June 2.

A total of 13,239 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 418 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.4%.

There are currently 666 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,499,041 tests have been administered to 3,515,100 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,210,272 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,543,834 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 171,771,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,693,000 deaths.

