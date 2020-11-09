ISDH: 4,213 new COVID-19 cases; 34 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health said 34 more Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 and more than 4,200 Hoosiers have tested positive.

On Monday morning, ISDH confirmed 4, 213 more positive cases. Those new positive cases are from between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 while the newly reported deaths are from between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.

ISDH says 28,487 more administered tests have been reported by testing facilities. The tests took place between Aug.25 and November 8. Of those tests, 13,442 were individuals who had not been previously tested.

In total, 4,418 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Another 246 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 214,509 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 18.6%. The state’s positivity rate for all tests is 9.6%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 50,550,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 33,099,000 recoveries and more than 1,258,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

