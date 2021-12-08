Coronavirus

ISDH: 4,241 new COVID cases; 93 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,241 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6.

A total of 1,134,898 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 92 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6.

A total of 17,137 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 599 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 26.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.7%.

A total of 15,721,809 tests have been administered to 4,579,281 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,642 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19, about 100 more than a day earlier. That’s the most hospitalizations in Indiana since Sept. 11.

ISDH says 7,948,953 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,471,891 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,025,797 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 267,087,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,270,400 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.