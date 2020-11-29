ISDH: 4,335 new COVID-19 cases; 24 more deaths

INDIANAPOLS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 stats for our state.

ISDH says 4,335 more Hoosiers have tested positive with COVID-19. Those tests took place place on November 25 and November 28. A total of 333,312 have tested positive.

ISDH says 24 more Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. The deaths occurred between November 20 and November 28. A total of 5,418 Hoosiers have died as a result of the disease.

Another 267 probable deaths have occurred but there is no positive test on record.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 21.2%. The 7-day rate for all tests is 10.8%.

A total of 4,222,028 tests have been recorded from 2,188,928 individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 62,393,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 39,946,000 recoveries and more than 1,455,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

