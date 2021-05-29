Coronavirus

ISDH: 448 new COVID-19 cases; 19 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 448 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 28.

A total of 743,338 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 19 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between Feb. 27 and May 28.

A total of 13,198 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 746 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,425,364 tests have been administered to 3,496,271 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,150,374 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,507,121 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 169,557,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,525,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.