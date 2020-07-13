ISDH: 450+ new positive cases; 2 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new coronavirus numbers in our state

ISDH says 452 more cases have been confirmed, along with two more deaths. A total of 5,844 new tests have been taken, which occurred between June 27 and July 12.

Indiana now has 52,037 positive cases and 2,569 deaths. A total of 570,409 Hoosiers have been tested, with a 9.1% positive rate, according to ISDH.

ISDH says there are also 193 “probable” deaths where no positive has been recorded.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 12,945000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,153,000 recoveries and more than 569,000 deaths.

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 10, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.