Coronavirus

ISDH: 463 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 463 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 7.

A total of 756,625 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between Dec. 12 and July 6.

A total of 13,482 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 427 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3%.

There are currently 418 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,931,782 tests have been administered to 3,598,345 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,678,352 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,851,513 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 730,927 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 185,219,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,004,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.