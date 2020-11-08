ISDH: 4,689 new COVID-19 cases; 36 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health said 36 more Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 and almost 4,700 more Hoosiers have tested positive.

On Sunday morning, ISDH confirmed 4,689 more positive cases. Those new positive cases are from between Oct. 28 and Nov. 7 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7.

In total, 4,383 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Another 246 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 210,374 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 18.2%. The state’s positivity rate for all tests is 9.5%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 49,975,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 32,868,000 recoveries and more than 1,252,000 deaths.

