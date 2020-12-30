Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb gives coronavirus briefing

ISDH: 4,819 more COVID-19 cases, 109 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals at 23.3%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 4,819 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 2 and Dec. 29. Of those, 4,798 were recorded on Dec. 29.

A total of 505,017 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 109 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Sept. 29 and Dec. 29. ISDH says 31 of those occurred on Dec. 29.

A total of 7,812 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 348 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.7%.

There are currently 2,941 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,627,342 tests have been administered to 2,622,879 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 339,487 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 82,127,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 46,493,000 recoveries and more than 1,793,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

