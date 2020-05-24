ISDH: 487 new positive COVID-19 cases; 12 more Hoosiers die

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 487 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.

In total, there are 31,376 COVID-19 cases and 1,824 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 220,801 tests administered in Indiana.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 5,344,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2,129,000 recoveries and more than 342,000 deaths.

