ISDH: 495 new COVID-19 cases; 21 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 495 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between May 12 and May 17.

A total of 736,480 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 21 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between September 10 and May 17.

A total of 13,090 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 814 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,208,588 tests have been administered to 3,457,544 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,854,635 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,326,908 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 701,445 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 163,729,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,392,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.