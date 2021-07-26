Coronavirus

ISDH: 497 new COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 497 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 25.

A total of 766,351 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,537 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 428 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.1%.

There are currently 685 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,148,775 tests have been administered to 3,654,650 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,831,264 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,927,425 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 734,343 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 194,321,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,162,000 deaths.

