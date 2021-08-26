Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,027 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,027 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 25.

A total of 838,869 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Aug. 221 and Aug. 25.

A total of 13,915 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 437 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 18.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.8%.

There are currently 2,108 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,069,548 tests have been administered to 3,864,626 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,165,138 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,072,178 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 757,982 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 214,128,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,467,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.