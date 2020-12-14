ISDH: 5,050 new COVID-19 cases; 35 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued an update for COVID-19 in our state.

On Monday, the ISDH said 5,050 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were taken between Oct. 29 and Dec. 13.

A total of 430,401 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

ISDH says 35 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The newly recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 13.

6,530 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Another 310 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests stands at 12.7%.

There are currently 3,072 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 4,961,368 tests have been administered to 2,435,885 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 263,931 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 72,377,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 47,360,000 recoveries and more than 1,614,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

