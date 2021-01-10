ISDH: 5,127 new COVID-19 cases; 18 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 5,127 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 30 and Jan. 9.

A total of 563,653 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 18 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9. ISDH says 3 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 9.

A total of 8,613 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 372 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 28.5%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 16.3%.

There are currently 2,593 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,109,153 tests have been administered to 2,752,524 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 365,010 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 89,751,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 49,841,000 recoveries and more than 1,928,000 deaths.

