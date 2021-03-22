ISDH: 516 COVID-19 new cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 516 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on March 21.

A total of 678,416 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one more Hoosier has died from COVID-19. The death occurred on March 18.

A total of 12,537 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.3%.

There are currently 548 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,662,932 tests have been administered to 3,218,401 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,396,832 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 954,578 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 536,533 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 123,308,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 69,900,000 recoveries and more than 2,716,000 deaths.

