ISDH: 5,156 new COVID-19 cases; 31 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health said 31 more Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 and more than 5,100 Hoosiers have tested positive.

On Wednesday morning, ISDH confirmed 5,156 more positive cases. Those new positive cases are from between Oct. 25 and Nov. 11 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 10 and Nov. 10.

ISDH says 38,402 more administered tests have been reported by testing facilities. The tests took place between April 17 and Nov. 11. Of those tests, 16,809 were individuals who had not been previously tested.

In total, 4,512 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Another 250 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 224,374 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 19.9%. The state’s positivity rate for all tests is 10.3%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 51,684,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 33,651,000 recoveries and more than 1,275,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 4, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.