ISDH: 5,181 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,181 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Aug. 18 to Dec. 16.

A total of 1,181,554 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 53 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Oct. 10 to Dec. 16.

A total of 17,757 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 628 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.8%.

A total of 16,152,402 tests have been administered to 4,657,751 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,052 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 34.8% are in intensive care units and 13.8% are on ventilators.

ISDH says 8,250,644 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,518,105 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,053,676 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 273,441,500 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,342,700 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.