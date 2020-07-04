ISDH: 522 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more reported deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new numbers related to COVID-19.

State officials said 522 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and six more deaths have been recorded.

A total of 47,432 Hoosiers have been infected and 2,494 have died.

ISDH says 193 more probable deaths have occurred for “patients for whom no positive test is on record.”

The state says more than 41 percent of ICU beds are available. Almost 84 percent of ventilators are available.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 11,124,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,905,000 recoveries and more than 526,000 deaths.

