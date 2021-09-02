Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,222 new COVID-19 cases; 23 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,222 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 1.

A total of 868,299 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 23 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths happened between Aug. 17 and Sept. 1.

A total of 14,101 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 444 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 18.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.3%.

There are currently 2,366 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,397,199 tests have been administered to 3,946,603 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,247,717 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,113,100 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 768,322 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 218,612,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,546,000 deaths.

