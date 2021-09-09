Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,240 new COVID-19 cases; 50 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,240 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

A total of 894,516 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Thursday, ISDH reported 50 new Hoosier deaths from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between July 30 and Sept. 8.

A total of 14,308 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 451 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 20%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.6%.

There are currently 2,602 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,685,438 tests have been administered to 4,013,398 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,313,795 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,147,716 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 787,693 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 222,782,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,600,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.