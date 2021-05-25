Coronavirus

ISDH: 525 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 525 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 24.

A total of 741,053 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19, which occurred between May 21 and May 24.

A total of 13,149 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 797 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,347,677 tests have been administered to 3,482,776 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,048,216 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,444,568 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 708,974 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 167,411,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,475,000 deaths.

