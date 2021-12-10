Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,315 more COVID-19 cases in Indiana, 49 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,315 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 2-9. All Indiana counties except Crawford on the Ohio River were in the highest advisory levels, red and orange. Crawford was in the yellow advisory level.

A total of 1,150,899 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 49 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 13 and Dec. 9.

A total of 17,400 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 614 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 26.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.4%.

A total of 15,861,643 tests have been administered to 4,605,271 Hoosiers.

There are 2,753 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Dec. 8.

ISDH says 8,059,295 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,488,963 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,035,481 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 268,900,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,292,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.